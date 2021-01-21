Deputies searching for missing endangered Concord man

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Cabarrus County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
Michael Davis, 43, was reported missing by his family from the area of N.C. Hwy 73 East and Irish Potato Road in Concord. Police say he “has been found before sitting on the side of the road and sitting in store parking lots.”
Due to his medical condition, officials say, he is considered endangered.
Davis is 6′3″ tall and 185 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark sweatpants.
He could be driving a white 2005 Acura MDX with N.C. tag ORY-3560.
Officials said cellular phone data on Jan. 19 showed him in Granville County, near the Virginia state line, but they have been unable to pinpoint an exact location.
Anyone who sees Davis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
