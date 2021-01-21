Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic set to open in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A community coronavirus vaccination clinic will soon open in Rock Hill.
The clinic, led by Rock Hill in cooperation with SC DHEC and Piedmont Medical Center, will be located at the Galleria Mall at 2295 Dave Lyle Blvd in Rock Hill. It will be in the space formerly occupied by Home South and Goody’s.
Operating hours will be Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only starting January 22. Click here sign up.
Vaccinations are currently underway for those 70 years of age and older in South Carolina.
Appointments are required and will follow the guidelines for phased eligibility outlined by DHEC, with availability dependent upon the number of doses received each week from DHEC. Appointments for second doses will be made at the time the first shot is given.
Appointments will be filled weekly, through Piedmont Medical Center here, based on the number of vaccine doses available. When no additional appointments are available, patients will be told to check back online to schedule appointments as they become available.
Dozens of volunteers are needed daily to assist with a variety of tasks including registration, data entry, and answering phones to make appointments and answer questions. Medical professionals are also needed to administer shots and observe patients following their inoculation.
Volunteer shifts are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
