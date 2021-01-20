93-year-old man beaten, robbed in Rowan County home near High Rock Lake

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 93-year-old Rowan County man is in the hospital with bruising on the brain and other injuries after he was beaten and robbed in his home.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, 911 received an “unknown medical” call from a home on Little Crane Cove Lane. A resident had called to report that he had fallen and was bleeding. When medical responders arrived, the man told them that he had been attacked.
The man said that he had gone to let his dog out just after midnight. When he opened the door he was attacked by two white men wearing masks.
The men beat the victim in the head, then knocked him to the floor and kicked him. The victim said that his attackers called him by name and that they kept asking for the location of a safe.
After a few minutes the man stopped moving and the attackers left the house. When responders arrived, they found the man on the floor of the lower level of the house. Deputies reported that the man had a gash on his head and on the lips, and was missing several teeth.
The victim was treated by Rowan EMS and then taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.
Deputies say they are actively working the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
