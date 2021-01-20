U.S. Marshals offer reward for info on ‘armed and dangerous’ couple wanted in deadly N.C. shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search for two people considered to be “armed and dangerous” following a deadly shooting inside a Hickory business.
Tangela L. Parker, 49, and Eric C. Parker, 61, are wanted for murder in the shooting death of 51-year-old Phelifia Marlow.
Police said Marlow was found shot inside TCS Designs, on 9th Avenue NE. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Wake Forest where she died.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. after two employees got into an argument, according to Hickory police.
Hickory police are searching for suspects -- Tangela L. Parker and Eric C. Parker, both from Alexander County. Tangela and Eric Parker were last seen leaving the business in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with North Carolina tag FAM5669.
Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.
Eric Parker is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. Tangela Parker is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 240 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair,
There is a $5,000 reward apiece offered for information that leads to an arrest for both of them.
Tangela L. Parker is wanted for first-degree murder for the death of Marlow. Eric Parker is wanted to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Anyone with information reference the location of Tangela Parker or Eric Parker is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551. You can also call 877-WANTED.
