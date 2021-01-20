Troopers release photo of victim, black BMW still being sought in deadly York County hit-and-run

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Troopers have released a picture of the victim as they continue looking for a car in a hit-and-run that left a man dead in York County in October.
Officers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a man was struck right around 4:30 a.m. while crossing U.S. 21 at Regent Parkway, just outside Fort Mill. The man died at the scene.
On Jan. 19, 2021, troopers released a picture of the victim, identified as Scott Jason Mock.
The car involved, believed to be a black 3-series BMW, left the scene. Troopers say the vehicle will likely have damage to the driver’s side.
The driver’s side mirror will also be missing. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on US-21 toward Interstate 77 and Carowinds.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-366-1896.
