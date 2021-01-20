Police ask public for help identifying armed robber of Granite Quarry convenience store

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man caught on camera robbing a convenience store in Rowan County.
The armed robber walked into the Circle K on S. Salisbury Avenue just after midnight Wednesday, and displayed a black handgun, according to police.
Police say a white male entered the store wearing a gray sweatshirt, tan toboggan with a dark brown stripe and a light tan stripe, dark pants, black tennis shoes with white soles, a blue mask covering his face from his chin to his nose and glasses.
Officers say he asked for two packs of Newport cigarettes before displaying a black handgun. The clerk emptied the register and the man took off on foot toward the back of the store.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Investigator Taylor at the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department 704-279-2952 ext. 226 or by email at ttaylor@granitequarrync.gov
