Woman fatally shot in Statesville identified as EMS employee, man arrested

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested for the murder of a Mooresville woman who was identified as an EMS employee.
Iredell County deputies say 26-year-old Thomas Ulester Swakla was charged with the murder of Kayla Danae Davis.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute just after 7 p.m. Tuesday on Amity Hill Road in Statesville after a caller said they heard screaming and then a gunshot at the home.
Later, officers said a 911 call came in from a male from that address who said a person had attacked him with a baseball bat and that he shot her.
Deputies arrived to find Swakla crouching down in the carport.
When ordered to stand up and show his hands, the deputies found a pistol tucked in the waistband of his pants. Swakla was disarmed and detained.
The deputies then saw Davis lying on the carport floor with severe injuries. She was pronounced dead.
Officers entered the home to look for additional victims and saw a female and three small children in the home.
Swakla was taken to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by detectives.
Based on the investigation, interviews of witnesses and evidence gathered Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detectives received a Felony Arrest Warrant on Swakla for murder.
Swakla was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was issued no bond.
According to Iredell County Manager Beth Jones, Kayla Davis was a part-time EMS employee
“She was a part-time EMS Employee that was hired on June 20, 2019. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” Jones said.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.