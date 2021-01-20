Gaston County Walmart closes for cleaning

By WBTV Web Staff | January 19, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 8:44 PM

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County Walmart closed Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday.

A post on the Facebook page for the store in Dallas on Dallas-Cherryville Highway said it would close at 2 p.m. Tuesday for “additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking.” It didn’t say whether the cleaning was spurred by a positive COVID-19 test.

The store said it will reopen Thursday at 7 a.m. The pharmacy drive-thru/curbside service will remain open normal hours during the closure.

