Deputies from Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office prepared to provide security assistance for inauguration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the eve of the Presidential Inauguration, the man in charge of overseeing dozens of local deputies deployed to Washington D.C. took time to speak with WBTV.
Captain Michael Matys of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is one of 40 deputies from his agency who are currently in the nation’s capital to provide security assistance during the inauguration.
Matys and his colleagues left Charlotte to travel to Washington D.C. Monday.
The sheriff’s captain said the deputies spent the day Tuesday planning for their role in the inauguration Wednesday.
“Obviously, we’ve never had an inauguration like this. It’s awe-inspiring. It really is,” Matys told WBTV via Zoom Tuesday evening.
Matys said he and his colleagues will be working security for a virtual concert near the Lincoln Memorial, but their plans are fluid and they’ll be ready to help wherever they are needed. He said that members of the National Guard are all over the place in Washington D.C. He called the area ‘extremely secure’.
“There are national guardsmen everywhere. You can’t go a few feet without seeing them in some way, shape or form. They’re covering the area completely,” said Matys.
The sheriff’s captain said he realizes that the January 6 capitol attacks are still on the minds of many, but the security presence in Washington D.C. is phenomenal.
Matys described the emotions he felt after the January 6 attacks.
“I can’t even begin to describe how much it hits home. It’s very difficult to see your brothers and sisters in law enforcement go through that. People say, ‘that’s part of the job and that’s what you sign up for’, but you know, words can’t describe it,” said Matys.
Despite the recent incident, Matys said the sheriff’s office looks forward to showcasing its abilities on a global stage.
“Our main goal is to ensure the safety and security of the citizens and to ensure that there’s a peaceful transition of power so I feel that we’re prepared to do that,” Matys said.
He said the deputies will experience a long day working during the inauguration Wednesday and will then depart for Charlotte on Thursday.
