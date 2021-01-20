Boone to consider LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Boone is considering passing LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections now that House Bill 142 has come to an end.
An action item on the town council’s meeting agenda called for the council to consider an LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance.
The agenda item was introduced to gather council’s thoughts on the matter in the hopes that they could go forward with creating policies to protect the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination.
“I hope for us to first hear our options from Allison, then put out a notice/gather more information from local LGBTQ+ organizations so that they can be involved in the process of developing a Non-Discrimination Ordinance that will best fit our community,” Dustin Hicks said.
Chapel Hill recently became the third in North Carolina to pass LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections since the end of House Bill 142. The Town Council of Chapel Hill, North Carolina voted to pass an ordinance broadly protecting members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination.
This came in the same week that Hillsborough, NC and Carrboro, NC passed similar ordinances.
Municipalities regained the freedom to pass such measures on Dec. 1, 2020, following the expiration of HB142.
From 2016 until Dec. 1, 2020, the state laws HB2 and HB142 banned municipalities from protecting their residents from discrimination.
The moratorium emerged from a compromise between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers to do away with the state’s 2016 “bathroom bill” related to restroom access for transgender people.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, elected officials from the Orange County Commission and Durham City Council will consider similar protections.
