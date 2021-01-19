7-year-old boy injured in apartment shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened on Hilo Drive around 2:30 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation at the scene.
Police say the initial investigation indicates that that unknown suspects(s) were shooting at each other in the apartment complex parking lot.
At least one of the rounds went into an apartment and struck a 7 year-old boy. The boy was taken to the hospital by Medic with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
