Winthrop basketball off to a historic start in the midst of a pandemic

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -- It has been a historic beginning to the season for Winthrop as they are 13-0-- the best start in the history of the Big South Conference. They have won 18 straight games dating back to last season-- tied for the longest steak in America with Gonzaga.
And all of this success in the midst of a pandemic. Exactly how are they getting it done?
Believe it or not, one key to success was the fact that they did not get to play in the NCAA Tournament in 2020 after winning the Big South tournament title for the first time since 2017.
“Amazing highs and amazing lows in the same 3 to 4 day stretch,” said head coach Pat Kelsey. “We won the conference championship, cut down the nets, and earned a ticket to the greatest spectacle in American sports and that’s the NCAA Tournament. Then within days, to have it canceled and that being taken away was extremely difficult. But I think our guys have used that to galvanize us.”
A chance to go to the tournament taken away by the pandemic. The same pandemic that delayed this season.
Winthrop was suppose to play 5 games in a tournament in Louisville to start the season, but only ended up playing 2.
Here we go again!
But for a team that was denied a chance to continue their dream season last year, they know the pandemic is something you simply can’t control. But you can control your mind set and how you respond to whatever the pandemic throws at you and they have chosen to unite.
“I think this is as connected a team I have ever coached,” said coach. “Some of the things they have to go through as a college student right now has actually made us closer. I mean you can’t live a normal college experience right now. It’s almost frowned upon when they leave their dorms and that’s not right. But they know that it’s for the good of a big goal that we have collectively.”
And collectively, the Eagles are playing fantastic.
Three players are averaging 11 points per game to lead Winthrop including one of the best point guards in the nation in Chandler Vauldrin.
“He’s a stat sheet stuffer that leads the United States in career triple-doubles, but it’s so much bigger than Chandler,” said coach. “We’re one of the deepest teams in the country. We play 12 guys per game and there are very few teams in the country that are doing that.”
It has been a great start and they are on a great run, but the record start is not the goal of this squad. Getting that chance to play in the NCAA Tournament is and it is full steam ahead.
“The key for us is to focus on the next thing and not get caught up in our record,” said Kelsey. “We have to focus on the next thing and stay hungry.”
The next thing is Big South road games at Presbyterian on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
