Unseasonably warm temperatures, mostly dry conditions dominate this week’s forecast

Except for a quick-moving shower or flurry in the mountains, most neighborhoods across the WBTV viewing area will remain dry and relatively warm.
This afternoon’s high temperatures will climb to mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will stream in overnight, giving way to partly cloudy skies Wednesday with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s.
Wednesday will start out breezy in the mountains with northwesterly wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph before calming down Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, sustained sunshine and above-average temperatures will continue across the Piedmont tomorrow.
But the entrance of a weak cold front will cause clouds to increase across entire the area overnight into Thursday.
While highs will hit the mid to upper 50s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but a few rain showers in Piedmont and Foothills and snow showers in the mountains will make a quick pass through the area Thursday into Friday.
But rainfall amounts will be meager - less than one-quarter of an inch.
High-pressure returns for the weekend giving us mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching slightly above the 50-degree mark Saturday and Sunday.
Our next best chance for rain comes Monday into Tuesday of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
