Toledo Police officer shot in standoff dies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police officer was shot and killed in a standoff on Batavia near Columbia Monday evening that resulted in the suspect being shot as well.
According to Chief George Kral, Officer Brandon Stalker was shot once, and died from those injuries.
Around 3:30 p.m., officers noticed a suspect standing on the 2300 block of Fulton Street. Police believe he was the suspect that had vandalized a cathedral earlier Monday morning.
After he was approached, the suspect brandished a firearm and went into a home.
Police set up a perimeter, called in the SWAT team and a negotiator.
After several hours attempting to negotiate with the suspect, the SWAT team fired gas canisters into the home in an effort to force him out. Around 6:30 p.m., according to Chief Kral, the suspect came out with two handguns and began firing, hitting and killing Officer Stalker.
Officer Stalker has a fiance and a young child.
“This is a very dark and hurtful day for the city of Toledo,” mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said at the press conference. “It comes at a time when the Toledo Police Department has had to endure too many dark and terrible days in the past six months.”
