Texas truck driver reports knifepoint robbery at Rowan County travel plaza

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A truck driver from Texas has reported that he was robbed at knifepoint at the Love’s Travel Plaza in Rowan County.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, the driver of an 18-wheeler had pulled into the travel plaza for a shower and some rest on Thursday night. He reported that when he walked back to his truck, he was grabbed from behind by a man who put a knife to his throat.
The attacker told the truck driver to give him his wallet, and the truck driver complied. The man ran off with the wallet, taking out $300 in cash, then throwing the wallet to the ground.
The robber was described as a black man wearing a black hoodie and jeans. The truck driver said he saw the man run off, then minutes later, saw him in the passenger seat of a white Chrysler C-300 that drove away from the truck stop. There were at least two other people in the car, according to the victim.
Surveillance pictures from the truck stop confirmed much of the truck driver’s account, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or Crime Stoppers are 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
