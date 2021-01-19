Rowan man who lost parents to COVID-19 appreciates memorial services

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the country and in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, millions are stopping to pay tribute to the memory of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19. In the US that death toll is now at more than 400,000. Two of that number were Johnny and Cathy Peoples of Rowan County.
Shane Peoples is surrounded by heroes at The Comic Monstore where he works, but his true heroes never wore capes. His parents, Johnny and Cathy Peoples, married 48 years, died holding hands within minutes of each other in September.
“After losing loved ones, feeling everything firsthand, going though and sitting there watching them deteriorate…it’s my parents,” Peoples said. “I love them so much. We just need to keep their memories alive.”
The memory of Johnny and Cathy Peoples and 100′s of thousands of Americans who have died from COVID-19 are being honored tonight in Washington DC, and across the country.
Bells will ring like they did Sunday in a Philadelphia church. In Savannah, chimes and church bells will sound. In New Orleans, a field of small white flags represent those who died.
Governor Roy Cooper announced that the North Carolina Executive Mansion will be illuminated at 5:30 pm in remembrance of the lives lost as in the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Cooper invited all North Carolina counties and municipalities to join in this memorial by lighting buildings and ringing bells at churches and houses of worship.
“In the midst of the battle against this pandemic, we continue to mourn the hundreds of thousands of Americans we have lost and send our prayers to the grieving families and friends they leave behind,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Please join me in honoring their memories by taking responsible actions to prevent more deaths by wearing a mask, keeping our distance and being smart.”
The call for memorial on January 19th was begun by the Presidential Inaugural Committee in an effort to find unity in a nationwide tribute honoring the lives taken by the pandemic.
“I think it’s great. It’s something I wish I could have organized myself,” Peoples said.
Since the story of his parents was first shared in September, it has been seen around the world. Shane has become an unofficial spokesman for COVID-19 protocols, insisting that customers in the comic book shop are in compliance. It’s a role that came at a great price, and one he wouldn’t have chosen, yet he says it’s making a difference.
“My parents wouldn’t want anybody else to go through this, they would want any other family to go through this and that’s why I’m doing this…for them,” Peoples added.
