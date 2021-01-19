“Polite” robber holds up 7-11 in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are trying to find a man who was described as “polite” as he robbed the 7-11 at 1605 E. Innes Street in Salisbury at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.
Police say the man walked into the store just after midnight on Tuesday. After initially asking for two packs of Newport cigarettes, he put a handgun down on the counter, pointed it towards the clerk, and asked for all of the money in the cash register.
The man took about $150 and left the store. The clerk described the robber as a white man in his 30′s. He was wearing a toboggan with a bald eagle and an American flag, a black hooded sweatshirt with red writing, a blue mask, and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
