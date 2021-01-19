‘Not an acceptable situation’: Mecklenburg County reports N.C.’s second child COVID-19 death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County child has died due to complications with COVID-19, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said Tuesday.
This is the second pediatric death due to the virus in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic.
“We are saddened by this situation and extend our deepest sympathy to the family,” Harris said.
Harris said the health department is not providing additional information about the child.
“We are not providing any additional information about the individual as we work with the family to help them through this difficult time,” Harris said.
Back in June, a second-grader from Durham died four days after she tested positive for COVID-19.
Harris did not say how old the child from Mecklenburg County was, except that they were younger than 18 years old.
“We do not want to see anyone under the age of 18 to die of COVID,” Harris said. “This is not an acceptable situation for Mecklenburg County and we need to continue to stay focused on how we can prevent it from happening again.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.