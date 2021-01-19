Nice midweek forecast followed by a little bit of rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The midweek period – today and Wednesday - will feature mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
In the mountains, there’ll be a few more high-elevation snow showers today with lower elevation rain showers in the population centers. Highs there will be mainly in the 30s.
Patchy clouds and chilly tonight, lows will bottom out in the low to mid 30s for most.
As a disturbance slides by to our south late in the week, a couple of showers will be possible Thursday and Friday, though the actual chance is quite low. Thursday and Friday high temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 50s.
Dry conditions will return for the weekend with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. High temperatures look to be in the lower 50s both days with overnight lows mainly in the 20s.
A few rain showers may return Sunday night and Monday as we start a new week, but that forecast is not yet set in stone.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.