Mild weather - by January standards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The next few days look fairly quiet, overall.
Highs will be running a few degrees above average.
We will be in the mid to upper 50s through Friday.
A rainy system will move by to our south but we shouldn’t feel many of the effects.
There’s a 20 percent chance of a shower on Thursday and only a 10 percent chance on Friday.
The weekend looks calm, dry and cooler.
With plenty of sun, highs will be in the low 50s.
The next chance for showers will arrive early next week. For now, it looks like it would be mild enough for a mainly rain event.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
