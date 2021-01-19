Mecklenburg County to open COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those 65 and older

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Healthcare workers and those 65 and older will be able to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting this week in Mecklenburg County.
Mecklenburg County Public Health announced that it will be opening additional appointments for the first three weeks of February for Groups 1 and 2 based on anticipated vaccine supply.
“We are planning on making about 1,500 appointments each week, with the hopes that if vaccines become more available we can open up more appointments,” Mecklenburg County Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan said.
Those eligible may begin making appointments at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Group 1 includes healthcare workers with current in-person patient contact and long-term care staff and residents.
Group 2 includes anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation.
Eligible Group 1 and 2 members may make a first dose appointment online here. Phone appointments may be made by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting option 3. MCPH will attempt to return calls within 24-48 business hours.
If unable to secure an appointment right away, residents are encouraged to continue to check for updates. As more vaccines are made available, additional appointment times will be made available.
The main county clinic is set up at Bojangles’ Coliseum off East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte, where vaccinations are taking place 6 days a week. This clinic started on Monday, Jan. 4 for people in the state’s Phase 1a, which included long-term care residents and staff, as well as select healthcare workers.
This comes after Atrium and Novant Health expanded appointments to anyone age 65 and older last week.
According to Novant Health as of Tuesday appointments were fully booked.
Dr. David Priest with Novant Health says they hope to continue to expand options as they get more vaccine allotment.
“The federal government is giving more to the states that are using the doses and the states are gonna give more to organizations that are using their doses,” he said. “So the message we’re getting from the state of North Carolina is vaccinate quickly.”
Novant Health is planning to create six mass vaccination sites across the state, but they say it won’t be possible without 95,000 doses from the state each week.
Dr. Priest said this week they have just 5,325 first doses and 2,925 doses.
Meanwhile Atrium Health is announcing a milestone of 100,000 vaccination appointments made so far.
The health system is also starting mass vaccinations through their public-private partnership at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday.
“Our hospital systems have more resources than the health department so we will encourage them any way we can to get vaccine out into the community,” Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.
Appointments for those in Phase 1b, Group 1 started at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. This group includes anyone ages 75 or older, regardless of health status or living situation.
Mecklenburg County says they are seeing a high amount of call volume and ask residents to remain patient.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available in limited supply, with availability increasing through 2021 as supplies increase. Each vaccine requires two shots. The interval between doses for the Pfizer vaccine is 21 days; for Moderna, the interval is 28 days.
Instructions for the second dose will be provided after the first dose.
Following some confusion about the availability timeline, Mecklenburg County Health Public Health Director Gibbie Harris hosted a virtual Q&A session.
Mecklenburg County officials say during appointments, they will verify that residents have an appointment and will be verifying residents’ name and date of birth. “But we do not require any specific form of ID,” county officials say.
No walk-ins will be accepted at this time.
Counties in the WBTV viewing area are continuing to announce plans for COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
North Carolina health officials say distribution will be broken down into phases and groups.
North Carolina is opening up COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 years and older, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.
Until the announcement, only those 75 years and older or those in Phase 1a were able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Providers can now vaccinate all healthcare workers and those 65 and older,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said.
A new vaccination structure provided by NCDHHS includes 5 groups:
- Anyone 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID-19 such as cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, among others, regardless of living situation
- Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function
- Essential workers not yet vaccinated. The CDC defines these as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, public safety (e.g., engineers) and public health workers
Below are the phases and groups previously provided by NCDHHS.
Phase 1a:
- Health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas
- Health care workers administering vaccine
- Long-term care staff and residents—people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes.
Phase 1b:
- Group 1: Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation
- Group 2: Health care workers and frontline essential workers 50 years or older. The CDC defines frontline essential workers as first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.
- Group 3: Health care workers and frontline essential workers of any age
Phase 2: Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness.
Vaccinations will happen by group in the following order:
- Group 1: Anyone 65-74 years old, regardless of health status or living situation
- Group 2: Anyone 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID such as cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, among others, regardless of living situation
- Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function.
- Group 4: Essential workers not yet vaccinated. The CDC defines these as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, and public safety (e.g., engineers), and public health workers.
Phase 3: Students
- College and university students
- K-12 students age 16 and over. Younger children will only be vaccinated when the vaccine is approved for them.
Phase 4: Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination.