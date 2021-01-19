A gradual warming trend with a few rain showers later this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will feature mostly clear skies for the Piedmont and a few snow flurries in the mountains.
Overnight low temperatures will range from the mid-20s in the mountains to around 30 degrees in the Piedmont.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-50s for the Piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
The mountains will continue to see some snow flurries at times.
A few rain showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday.
Thursday and Friday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
Drier conditions look to return for Saturday and Sunday.
High temperatures look to be around 50 degrees for the piedmont this weekend, and around 40 degrees in the mountains.
A few rain showers may return early next week.
Have a great rest of the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
