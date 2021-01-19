Deputies searching for missing Concord man

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Cabarrus County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
Michael Davis, 43, was reported missing from the area of N.C. Hwy 73 East and Irish Potato Road in Concord. Officials have not released any specific information about his disappearance.
Davis is 6′3″ tall and 185 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark sweatpants.
He could be driving a 2005 Acura MDX with N.C. tag ORY-3560.
Anyone who sees Davis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
