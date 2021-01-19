Charlotte to shine in national memorial for those who died of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the nation and the state lights up to pay tribute to those who died from COVID-19, the City of Charlotte is joining in the effort.
On Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m., lights will be lit in a National Memorial to lives lost to the virus.
The memorial will feature the lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and the illumination of buildings and ringing of church bells in a national moment of unity and remembrance.
In Charlotte, these buildings will shine for the victims:
- 300 South Tryon
- 201 South Tryon
- DEC
- Truist Center
- Bank of America Tower at 620 South Tryon St
- 650 South Tryon
- 1616 Camden
- NASCAR Plaza
- Fifth Third Plaza
- Uptown 550 on Stonewall
- The Vue
- Bank of America Corporate Center
- Carillon
- Bank of America Stadium
- Mecklenburg County Parks
“As we reflect on 2020, we must recognize that unity and empathy will hold this country together,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “We must protect ourselves by protecting others so that we are able to not just survive, but thrive.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.