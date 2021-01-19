Charlotte City Council accepting applications to fill spot vacated by James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Qualified Charlotte residents can now apply to be considered to serve the remainder of the term for the recently-vacated At-large City Council seat.
The application period will close on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.
Former City Council member James Mitchell (Democrat) resigned from the at-large position on January 11.
North Carolina state statutes allow for council vacancies to be filled through an appointment process. In cities, including Charlotte, whose elections are conducted on a partisan basis, the person appointed must be a member of the same political party as the person being replaced.
Applicants must also be registered to vote, 21 years of age or older and reside within a Charlotte municipal district and be qualified to vote in City Council elections.
The appointed council member will serve the remainder of the 2019-2021 council term, which ends on December 6, 2021.
The timeline for the appointment process is as follows:
- Tuesday, January 19: Application process opens
- Tuesday, January 26: Application process closes at 5 p.m.
- Friday, January 29: Optional public forum for applicants at 11 a.m.
- Monday, February 1: Council appointment announced
- Tuesday, February 2: Swearing-in
- Monday, February 8: Formal swearing-in ceremony
Interested applicants can apply for the vacancy by completing the online application form, or submitting a completed application by email, cityclerk@charlottenc.gov, or by fax at 704-336-7588. Applicants must answer each question to be considered for the vacancy.
Applicants can register to speak at the January 29 public forum by completing the online speaker sign up form on the City Clerk’s Office page.
Residents who have questions about the process to fill the At-large Charlotte City Council seat vacancy can contact the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@charlottenc.gov or 704-336-2248.
