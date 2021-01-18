Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains; mostly sunny for the Piedmont

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the NC mountains until noon on Monday, where a trace to 3 inches of snow is possible for elevations above 3500 feet.
Minor snowfall accumulations will lead to slick roads and surfaces in the mountains as temperatures will stay below freezing through the day Monday.
Gusty winds around 25 to 35 mph will be possible in the mountains as well.
The Piedmont will stay partly cloudy overnight with spotty flurries possible. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 20s in the mountains to around 30 degrees in the Piedmont.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday will feature scattered snow showers for the mountains with partly cloudy skies for the Piedmont as high temperatures stay around 50 degrees for the Piedmont and around 30 degrees for the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-50s for the Piedmont and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
A few rain showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday.
Thursday and Friday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s for the Piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains.
Drier conditions look to return for Saturday with a few rain showers possible on Sunday.
High temperatures look to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the Piedmont for the weekend with lower 40s in the mountains.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
