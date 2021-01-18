Publix books all COVID-19 vaccine appointments in SC within hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A short time after Publix began accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina, they were all booked.
The pharmacy announced it would be able to distribute the vaccine on Monday and began taking appointments at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A note on Publix’s website says more appointments will be added as the pharmacy gets more vaccine doses:
Publix is partnering with the State of South Carolina to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 70 and up, health care workers, residents and staff members of long-term health care facilities, state and local government officials, and contractors who are critical to administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Like every other vaccination site across the state, Publix will provide vaccinations by appointment only.
Vaccinations at Publix will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
When more vaccine doses are provided to Publix, people can make appointments by visiting this link.
Vaccinations are free for everyone.
Individuals who make appointments to receive a vaccination with Publix will be asked to bring their insurance card and/or their red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card. If you do not have health insurance or Medicare, you are asked to provide your driver’s license or Social Security number.
Publix will provide vaccinations by appointment at 42 of its pharmacies statewide. For more information, click or tap here.
