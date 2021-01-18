Mecklenburg Health, StarMed partner to administer second COVID-19 vaccination

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Monday at Bojangles Coliseum, StarMed will help distribute second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mecklenburg County says this partnership will help get vaccines out quicker.
Now, to get a second dose, you must have had your first dose through the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department.
When you get there, bring your vaccination record card and insurance information, if you have it.
There will be two different entrances at Bojangles -- one for everyone getting their first dose and another for second doses of the vaccine.
“We’re trying to manage this in a way this is not confusing to people,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said. “They have an appointment that is very easy to use. People need for their second dose to go to our website for information on how to register for that second dose.”
More than 19,000 people in Mecklenburg County have already received their first shot. Nearly 4,000 people have gotten the second shot.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.