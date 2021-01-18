Mecklenburg Co. deputies prepare for inauguration trip to D.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With just days until the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington D.C., law enforcement from the Charlotte-area are finishing final preparations.
On Monday, 40 deputies from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will make the trip to our nation’s capital to help with security measures.
“It’s very important we assist in this operation,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden told WBTV. “We always get these calls from other law enforcement, when we sent out the call for the DNC and RNC, so we want to do the same and extend the hand back to the officers in the D.C. area. So it is very important to go help the brothers and sisters there.”
Despite the recent riot on Capitol Hill, McFadden says he feels good about sending his deputies.
“We do have some concerns but I feel good about sending my guys. I just tell them to take care of each other and watch out for each other,” McFadden said.
Police officers from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, and the North Carolina National Guard will also join the large presence in D.C. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is on standby.
McFadden says deputies will help secure the area on Capitol Hill.
“Securing the buildings, securing the routes and securing the events,” McFadden said. “I’m satisfied with our location and where we’re at and where my staff is at. We are going to be working with people that we know, some with CMPD.”
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, McFadden says deputies will be screened when they return.
“They went through a process days before they left and we’re going to take them through a process after they back,” McFadden said. “We do have to remember that we are in a pandemic. We are going to take the necessary precautions when they get back.”
