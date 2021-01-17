Williams scores career-high 22 points; Niners hand UAB first league loss

Charlotte maintained a lead of 2-6 points for the next six minutes. With the 49ers leading 50-48 with just under 10 minutes left in the game, Charlotte went on a 10-0 run over the next three minutes, taking a 60-48 lead when Williams knocked down two free throws with just under seven minutes on the clock., Williams scored six points, Matos scored two points, and Supica had an emphatic dunk off a Jordan Shepherd assist during the run. With the 49ers leading UAB, 62-53, with five minutes on the clock, Charlotte went on an 8-0 run to close out their scoring behind a three from Matos, a jumper by Shepherd and free throws by Young and Williams.