Walker has 20, Gray 19; FSU wins 20th straight ACC home game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — M.J. Walker scored 20 points, RayQuan Gray added a career-high 19 and Florida State beat North Carolina 82-75 for the Seminoles’ 20th consecutive home conference victory.
Walker, who missed three minutes of the second half after turning an ankle, returned to hit his final 3-pointer of the game with 11 1/2 minutes left to give the Seminoles a 10-point lead.
The Tar Heels were within a point with two minutes but missed their next three shots and had a turnover while Gray scored five points and the Seminoles went up seven with 16 seconds left.
RJ Davis had 16 points for UNC.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)