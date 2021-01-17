Two arrested for breaking and entering in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested for their involvement in a couple break-ins Saturday night in Monroe.
Police say a car was broken into on Charles Street, and a short time later, a shed was broken into on Parker Street.
Officers were given a suspect and vehicle description after the suspects left the scene. As officers arrived to the shed, two suspects took off on foot.
James Robert Kisiah was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Officers located a vehicle that matched the description of the one that fled from the first break-in.
Michael Hernandez was arrested after being found inside the vehicle.
Both Hernandez and Kisiah were charged with breaking and entering, larceny, damage to personal property and drug charges.
“This is a great example of the community and the police working together,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said. “Alert citizens were able to provide good descriptions which allowed us to locate and arrest the suspects.”
