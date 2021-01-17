Police investigate after man found shot, killed in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night.
Police say they responded to a call of a deceased man at about 11:00 p.m. Saturday. They arrived at a home on the 1400 block of Rolling Hills Lane.
Police say a man who is believed to be in his thirties was shot dead. Police did not release any details on what may have led up to the shooting. They also did not say if they are aware of any suspects.
If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Iredell County Crimestoppers at 704-662-1340.
