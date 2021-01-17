Snow flurries linger in the mountains with chilly temperatures for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered snow showers will continue across the NC mountains overnight into Sunday morning, which may cause slick spots on mountain roads.
Sunday morning low temperatures start off in the 20s with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in the Piedmont, to lower 30s in the mountains.
Skies will generally be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Sunday.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday will feature more snow flurries for the mountains with partly cloudy skies for the Piedmont as high temperatures stay in the upper 40s for the Piedmont, and around 30 degrees for the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-50s for the Piedmont and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
A few rain showers will be possible on Thursday with a better chance for more widespread precipitation on Friday. Thursday and Friday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s for the Piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains.
Cooler and drier conditions look to return for the start of next weekend with high temperatures in the 40s for Saturday.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
