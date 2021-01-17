Raptors use late free throws for 116-113 win over Hornets

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Boucher, Kyle Lowry and Fred Van Fleet made eight straight free throws in the final two minutes, helping Toronto beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-113 for the Raptors’ first two-game win streak of the season.
Norman Powell led the Raptors with 24 points and Boucher added 20 points and nine rebounds.
Gordon Heyward scored 25 points and Terry Rozier added 24 for the Hornets, losers of three straight.
