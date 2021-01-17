Police issue warning after person scammed by three people posing as CMPD officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating reports of three people posing at CMPD officers.
The incident happened on Jan. 15 after a person was called by the posing officers who threatened an arrest if money wasn’t sent to them.
Police said that during the phone conversation, the posing officers identified themselves by the specific names of two CMPD command staff members and one CMPD sergeant.
The phone number that showed up on the victim’s caller ID was a number that is a CMPD business number, according to police.
Officers said the money was sent to the posers. The victim was contacted by one of their financial providers who said financial activity appeared to be fraudulent and then the police was contacted.
The three CMPD sworn officers whose names were specifically used in this fraud scheme were notified and there is no indication that these officers are involved in the fraud scheme, police said.
CMPD says information points to the fact that the fraudsters obtained the names of these officers and the CMPD business phone number from readily available public information.
“CMPD officers and employees will not solicit or demand money in conjunction with the discharging of their official duties,” CMPD said in a statement. “Anyone receiving such a phone call or interaction with someone presenting themselves as a CMPD employee and demanding money is asked to terminate the phone call and call 911 to make a report.”
Anyone who has information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
