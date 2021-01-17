One more chance to catch Speedway Christmas in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4 million Christmas lights are set to light up for one more night as the Speedway Christmas display comes to a close at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.
Speedway Christmas revved up for the 11th year back on November 21, and drew record crowds during the pandemic dampened Christmas season.
The show is open tonight from 6-10 p.m. and features synchronized lights-to-music on 101.3 FM. In accordance with NC COVID-19 mandates, the main entrance will close nightly at 10 p.m.
For more information: https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/speedway-christmas/
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.