One more chance to catch Speedway Christmas in Concord
Speedway Christmas features more than 4 million lights on a 3.75-mile course that includes the legendary oval, pit road and infield road course. (Source: David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant | January 17, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 8:57 AM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4 million Christmas lights are set to light up for one more night as the Speedway Christmas display comes to a close at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

Speedway Christmas revved up for the 11th year back on November 21, and drew record crowds during the pandemic dampened Christmas season.

The show is open tonight from 6-10 p.m. and features synchronized lights-to-music on 101.3 FM.  In accordance with NC COVID-19 mandates, the main entrance will close nightly at 10 p.m.

For more information: https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/speedway-christmas/

