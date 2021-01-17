Collins and ’Cats cruise past La Salle in Philly 77-53

Press release provided by Davidson Athletics
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Carter Collins scored 19 of his career-high 24 points in the second half and Davidson torched the nets for 55.2 percent as the Wildcats cruised past La Salle, 77-53, Saturday afternoon inside Tom Gola Arena.
The ‘Cats remain unbeaten on the road in league play improving to 8-5 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
A senior from Chapel Hill, N.C., Collins finished the day 10-of-12 from the floor, including four 3-pointers to go along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.
Luka Brajkovic also scored in double figures with 17 points for the ‘Cats, who had 10 different players scratch the scoring column.
In addition to shooting 62.5 percent in the opening 20 minutes, Davidson raced out to a 20-7 lead highlighted by 13 early points from Brajkovic. The margin grew to as many as 21 in the period before taking a 44-25 advantage into the half.
For the 12th time in 13 outings, Davidson controlled the glass outrebounding the Explorers, 35-25.
After La Salle (5-8, 2-4 A-10) opened the second half on a 6-0 spurt to cut the deficit to 13, the ‘Cats responded with seven unanswered of their own to push the lead back to 20 and put the game out of reach.
Scott Spencer was the only La Salle player to hit double figures with 12 points.
Up Next
Davidson returns to action Wednesday for a 1 p.m. matinee with Atlantic 10 foe Fordham at Belk Arena.
