Colleton County detective dies after catching COVID-19

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says one of their detectives has died after contracting COVID-19.
Detective Sargent Edward Marcurella died at 10:21 p.m. Saturday after a short battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the CCSO said in a statement.
Marcurella had spent 35 years as a first responder and deputies say his “selflessness, integrity and dedication to serve and protect the community were immeasurable.”
The CCSO says Marcurella was an avid member of the Lowcountry Human Trafficking and Internet Crimes Against Children task forces.
Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill said Marcurella’s life’s passion was to bring justice to children without a voice and end the human trafficking pandemic.
In honor of their fallen officer, a patrol car has been set up in front of the sheriff’s office located at 394 Mable T. Willis Blvd.
In addition to being a detective, the CCSO says Marcurella was a veteran, firefighter, paramedic, bomb specialist and SWAT team member.
