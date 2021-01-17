Colleton County detective dies after catching COVID-19

MEMORIAL SITE FOR SGT. EDWARD “SUPERMAN” MARCURELLA



In honor of our fallen officer, a patrol car has been set up in front of the Sheriff’s Office located at 394 Mable T. Willis Blvd.



Community members are invited to visit or reflect. @ABCNews4 @WCBD @Live5News @PressnStandard pic.twitter.com/1IZoJR9mt6