Chilly Sunday and MLK Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of today, the average high is going back up. Our lowest average high is 50. Today, the average high is back to 51.
No, we won’t reach that today - but it’s progress.
Today will still be cool. It won’t be as windy as Saturday was, though. With sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will reach the upper 40s. We will have a very similar forecast for Martin Luther King Jr Day. We should stay dry and highs will be in the upper 40s.
Things stay quiet through midweek. We will be in the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will fall to the mid 30s.
The end of the week isn’t as cut and dry. The models were bringing a system through here on Thursday and Friday. However, now they seem to be pulling it farther to the south. we will continue to monitor it as we move through the week.
Make it a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.