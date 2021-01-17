Charleston Police release suspect information in Democratic HQ vandalism

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has released information relating to the vandalism to the Charleston County Democratic Office that occurred on Friday.
Police have released photographs of the suspect they believe is responsible.
Authorities say the suspect wore a dark-colored baseball style hat with a graphic or letters on the front, a light-colored COVID-style mask, dark blue jacket, dark blue pants, and light-colored Adidas sneakers.
He was in possession of a tan/camouflage backpack.
Anyone with information on who the suspect is or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.