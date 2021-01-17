Armed capitol rallies “will continue” as planned, Boogaloo group member says

That particular call for armed protesters dates back to a November 24 posting on a website called Tree of Liberty, an online forum for members of the extremist anti-government Boogaloo movement. The online flyer posted that day noted that the “Armed march on Capitol Hill and all state capitols” was planned for January 17 and was intended to be peaceful, but encouraged participants to “come armed at your personal discretion.” In a follow-up posted four days after rioters breached the Capitol — including some who prosecutors now say were intent on harming the Vice-President and other elected officials — the group wrote that its protest was in “pending status given the events that have taken place.”