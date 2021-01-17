‘An unconstitutional act of political vengeance:’ Graham pens new letter opposing impeachment of Trump

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is reaffirming his position against impeaching President Donald Trump.
In a letter published Sunday to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Graham called the events of the past week a “disgraceful saga” and claimed that Congress cannot impeach a president once he has left office. He also referred to efforts to hold an impeachment trial after Trump leaves office as “an unconstitutional act of political vengeance.”
“The impeachment power exists to protect the Nation from the harm that an incumbent president might inflict upon the Nation were he to remain in office,” Graham wrote. “Not to vindicate political grievances after a president has left office.”
Graham affirmed his position on impeachment Friday, and also mentioned he’s ready to work with President-elect Joe Biden once he is sworn in on Wednesday.
The House of Representatives voted last week to impeach Trump, marking the first time a president has been impeached twice during their term. The House voted to impeach on a single charge of “incitement of insurrection” after Jan. 6′s deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol. Trump is accused of inciting the riot at a rally shortly before the Capitol was stormed.
The timing for a Senate trial has not been made public as of Sunday.
You can read Graham’s full letter below:
