Suspect arrested in Hickory business break-ins

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory Police have arrested Chad McDaniel Byrd, 44, in connection with the breaking and entering of three downtown Hickory businesses.
Doors or windows were shattered during forced entry of each business. Professional Cleaners, 133 3rd St. NW; Brahma Graphx, 20 2nd St. SW; and Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse, 29 2nd St. NW were all broken into between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Byrd has been charged with breaking and entering, two counts larceny after breaking and entering, four counts injury to personal property, one count felony possession of cocaine and one count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in conjunction with Hickory Police Department’s cases.
He was also served with four outstanding warrants for breaking and entering out of Caldwell County.
More charges may come as police investigate other breaking and entering cases.
Byrd is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.
