Rescue, medical equipment stolen from Burke County emergency responders

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The members of Burke County Search and Rescue save hundreds of people every year. Now, they’re asking for the community’s help after thieves broke into equipment trailers and stole their equipment.
A post on the squad’s Facebook page said members discovered the theft Saturday morning.
“All of the items stolen are essential to our emergency response in the county and across the state,” the post read in part.
Some of the equipment includes a generator, radios, and two ATVs. The ATVs, a red 2005 Honda Rincon 680 and a blue Polaris SPMN 450, both have rescue stickers on them.
The squad has asked the community to keep an eye out for any missing rescue or medical equipment. A full list of missing items will be posted on the squad’s page.
Anyone with information should call the Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1211, 828-438-5500, or leave a tip anonymously for Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.
