One dead in head-on collision outside Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person has died following a wrong-way accident just outside Rock Hill, S.C.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the accident took place at 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound at exit 72.
Officers say the that a Ford F-150 was traveling south in the northbound lane and struck a freightliner head-on. The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, according to officers.
The accident is still under investigation.
