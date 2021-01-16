One dead in head-on collision outside Rock Hill, S.C.

By WBTV Web Staff | January 16, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST - Updated January 16 at 9:25 AM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person has died following a wrong-way accident just outside Rock Hill, S.C.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the accident took place at 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound at exit 72.

Officers say the that a Ford F-150 was traveling south in the northbound lane and struck a freightliner head-on. The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, according to officers.

The accident is still under investigation.

