Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint

Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint
(Source: Robert F. Bukaty)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 16, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 6:41 PM

(AP) -Police have arrested a man with a handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition at a checkpoint in Washington that’s been set up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Wesley Allen Beeler has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license after being stopped at the checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Court documents say Beeler did not have a valid credential for that area.

An officer noticed he had “firearms-related stickers” on his vehicle and asked him if he had any weapons inside.

The papers say Beeler told the officers he had a handgun under the armrest.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.