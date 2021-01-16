‘It still hurts’: York County deputies pay tribute to detective killed three years ago during ambush

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Detective Mike Doty was an integral and beloved member of the York County community.
Not only did he protect and serve, but he also changed many lives in the meantime.
Doty. who would be turning 41 years old in a couple of weeks, on Feb. 2, had his life taken away three years ago while responding to a call that led to a manhunt for a man wanted for assaulting his wife.
Saturday, Jan. 16, marked the three-year anniversary when York County officers were ambushed. Four officers were shot, including Doty, who died a day later – Jan. 17, 2018. Three other officers were wounded.
For the past three days, the York County Sheriff’s Office has been paying tribute to one of their own.
“It’s 8:09 PM on January 17th, 3 years later. It still hurts. We miss you Mike... all of us,” a social media post said.
A few years to the day have flown by, but the community hasn’t forgotten. They still remember their hero, a man who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Doty was passionate about substance abuse, mentoring the youth and maintaining unity within the community.
On Saturday, the York County SWAT team marched in full gear in honor of Det. Doty. This was the second year the officers marched from the shooting scene where Doty was shot to the York County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.
The trip is 8.09 miles. The march, which has been called the SWAT memorial for Mike Doty, started at 8:09 a.m.
809 was Doty’s badge number.
Doty had served with the York County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years. Doty had a twin brother, Chris.
Shortly after Doty’s death, friends and family founded the 809 Foundation.
“809 was Mike’s badge number,” Board Member Sarah Hopfer said.
Hopfer says the mission of the 809 Foundation is to carry on Doty’s legacy through three efforts he was passionate about: substance abuse prevention, youth mentoring and community unity.
