Deputies: Among armed robberies, suspects threw $20 bills, wished customers ‘Merry Christmas’ in S.C.

Two employees and three customers were in the store. Both robbers were wearing hoods over their heads, gloves, and masks. One had a long gun and demanded all the money. The other robber had a pistol and took money from the registers. As the two left the store on foot, deputies say one threw two $20 bills at the customers and wished them “Merry Christmas.” The robbers were last seen headed toward the wood line near Community Lane. Again, no shots were fired and no one was injured.