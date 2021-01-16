Concord woman takes home $440,000 lottery prize

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord woman’s first Cash 5 lottery purchase resulted in a nearly half-million dollar windfall.
Phyllis Davis purchased her winning ticket for Sunday’s drawing on the North Carolina Lottery’s mobile app.
“It was just a whim,” said Davis. “I wanted to do it before, but I backed out. This time I asked my husband, I said, ‘Should I play?’ and he said, ‘Just play! You might win.’”
She checked the app just before 3:30 a.m. the following morning and discovered she had won.
She claimed her winnings, $311,755 after taxes, Friday at the lottery’s Raleigh headquarters.
She said she’ll use the money for retirement.
